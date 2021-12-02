Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021

Scam: 1992 Poster (Photo credit: Pratik Gandhi/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, SonyLIV’s streaming show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) is leading the nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards, which were announced on Wednesday.

The awards will recognise the best of Hindi web original shows or films released across Indian streaming media platforms between August 2020 and July 2021.

Scam 1992, starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, bagged 14 nominations across categories, followed by Mirzapur and The Family Man as the second season of both thrillers earned 13 and 12 nominations, respectively.

Manoj Bajpayee is the only actor to have bagged a nomination in both, the film and series categories.

“The last couple of years have been the most interesting times of my journey and most of the credit goes to my recent OTT stints. This industry is truly transforming and I laud Filmfare for creating a special intervention to celebrate the best of creative excellence in the OTT space,” the actor said.

Named MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, the nominations were selected based on audience votes across genres like comedy, drama, and non-fiction for both web series and web films. Filmfare will felicitate the best of talent and technique at an exclusive event in Mumbai on December 9, 2021.

The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai, ensuring public safety and in alignment with Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government.

The Family Man, Mirzapur, and Scam 1992 are nominated alongside two Disney+Hotstar originals –Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Grahan – as well as MX Player’s Ashram in the best series (drama).

In the best directors category, The Family Man team of Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suparn S Verma are nominated alongside Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai (Mirzapur); Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta (Scam 1992); Prakash Jha (Ashram); Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors); and Ranjan Chandel (Grahan).

Manoj Bajpayee, Bobby Deol, Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Kulkarni, and Anshuman Pushkar will battle it out for the best actor (drama) trophy. Whereas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Kulhari, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tripathi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Zoya Hussain are nominated in the best actress (drama) category.

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu Sharma are nominated in the best supporting actor (drama) alongside Sharib Hashmi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for Bandish Bandits.

For the best supporting actress (drama) segment, Amruta Subhash and Shahana Goswami of Bombay Begums fame are nominated opposite Anupriya Goenka, Sheeba Chaddha, and Anjali Barot.

In the comedy segments, Gullak, Hostel Daze, College Romance, Masaba Masaba, Metro Park, and Aalas Motaapa Ghabrahat have earned nods in the best comedy category.

Vijay Verma (Ok Computer), Ranvir Shorey (Metro Park), Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze) are nominated for best actor (comedy) alongside Jameel Khan (Gullak) and Naveen Kasturia (Runaway Lugaai).

The best actress category will be a quadrangular contest between Masaba Gupta, Ruhi Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Kani Kusruti.

Nominations for the OTT films were also revealed and it includes Netflix movies Ajeeb Daastaans, Ray and Serious Men as well as Mee Raqsam, State of Siege – Terror Attack, and Kaagaz.

The best actor race is between Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, and Manav Kaul.

Kajol, Richa Chadha, Sanya Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Aditi Sharma are nominated in the best actress category.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
“Kudos to Ram Madhvani for making Dhamaka and giving me the character of Anand Mhata…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty opens up about his son Ahan Shetty debuting with Tadap
Entertainment
Aanand L Rai shares update on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic
Entertainment
YRF forays into streaming arena with The Railway Men, a tribute to the unsung heroes…
Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel start shooting for Gadar 2
Entertainment
Onir on his upcoming film WE ARE
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan starts filming Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
“We are filled with gratitude and gladness,” says Ranveer Singh as 83 trailer…
Entertainment
Aashiqui Aa Gayi: Makers unveil the first song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut files FIR alleging death threats over posts on farmers’ protests
Entertainment
Salman Khan confirms collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on a film
Entertainment
Makers to unveil RRR trailer on December 3
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
Fate of India’s South Africa tour should be known in…
Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution
India announces first two cases of Omicron variant
“Kudos to Ram Madhvani for making Dhamaka and giving me…
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE