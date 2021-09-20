Website Logo
  Monday, September 20, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its title

By: Mohnish Singh

A couple of weeks ago, news emerged that National Film Award-winning actor Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of SonyLIV’s highly successful web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) were set to star in ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s directorial debut.

The latest we hear is that the makers have now locked the title of the film. Yes, the working title of the film is Lovers. If all goes well, the team will take the film on floors soon.

A source close to the project informs an Indian publication, “While the dates are still being finalised, the film that challenges patriarchal norms will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Coonoor-the beautiful hill station in Tamil Nadu.”

Gandhi, who has been offered a number of exciting projects after the thunderous success of Scam 1992, next will be seen in Bhavai, which was earlier titled Raavan Leela.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Hardik Gajjar, the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat. It is set to release theatrically on October 1, 2021. The actor has also signed on to star in Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Dedh Beegha Zameen.

Balan, on the other hand, is currently working on Tumhari Sulu (2017) director Suresh Triveni’s next directorial Jalsa. The film also stars Shefali Shah in an important role. It is set to enter theatres next year in 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

