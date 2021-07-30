Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230

Entertainment

Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani launch a unique poster of their ALTBalaji show Cartel

Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani (Photo credit: Cineriser PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani have raised the curtain on a unique Graffiti poster of their upcoming streaming show Cartel. There has been lot of buzz around Ekta Kapoor’s show ever since it began rolling. It is set to stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player soon.

Pranati Rai Prakash was spotted along with Ritvik Dhanjani at the launch where they introduced the ensemble cast of Cartel. In addition to Prakash and Dhanjani, the show also features Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, Cartel is touted to be an action drama. Upon wrapping up her portion in February earlier this year, Prakash had earlier said, “It has been a journey of more than a year of being Sumi. I will miss being her so much and wish I can play her again soon! Every character leaves behind so much in you. Binny made me a happier and a more carefree person, while Sumi took me on an emotional journey finding my own insecurities, fears and overcoming them like a boss lady.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRANATI (@pranati_rai_prakash)

Cartel is a really special show for me and it is because of the character that I play. Trust me when I say this, my fans have not seen me in something like this. I am just too excited for everyone to see it,” said Dhanjani.

Aside from Cartel, Pranati Rai Prakash will also be seen in the ALTBalaji web series Blackwood. The actress has also been cast in the upcoming Netflix film Penthouse, directed by Abbas-Mastan. She romances Arjun Rampal in the film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies announces India-Pakistan spy thriller Panthers
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in Pathan
Entertainment
“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact you,” says Vidya Balan
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan to join hands for a pan-India film
Entertainment
Ankur Rathee and Shriyam Bhagnani headline Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of Dreams 2
Entertainment
Gujarati film Teacher of The Year to start streaming on ShemarooMe from 5th August
Entertainment
Nithya Menen joins the cast of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s next
Entertainment
Drashti Dhami’s first look from her digital debut The Empire unveiled
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom gets a new release date
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer to release on Makar Sankranti 2022
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed’s Mogul Mowgli to open Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde gears up to join the next schedule of Beast in Chennai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies announces India-Pakistan spy thriller Panthers
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in…
“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan to join hands for a…
Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani launch a unique poster…
Ankur Rathee and Shriyam Bhagnani headline Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of…