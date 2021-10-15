Website Logo
  Friday, October 15, 2021
Prakash Jha’s Highway Nights wins jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival Mumbai

Prakash Jha (Photo credit: ANDREW COWIE/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

The short film Highway Nights, which stars award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha in the lead role, has been awarded the grand jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival 2021. Billed as a heart-warming story that talks about abuse, the film focuses on an ageing, overworked lorry driver who gives a lift to a young, talkative sex worker one night and how they develop a bond over a small journey of few hours.

Jha, who has previously acted in films like Mrityudand (1997), Jai Gangaajal (2016) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019), said that he is elated with the recognition. “I am elated to hear the news and I congratulate the whole team. It is a film with an important message and I hope the film reaches a wider audience with the theatrical, digital and television broadcast all over the world,” the director-actor said in a statement.

The short film, which also stars Mazel Vyas, is directed by Shubham Singh. Singh said that the story of Highway Nights is such that it will strike a chord with audiences across the globe. “It is my first short film and to receive such acclaim is heartening. I am thankful to Prakashji for agreeing to act in our film. It is a moving story that people all over the world can relate to,” he added.

Produced by Akhilesh Choudhary along with Singh, Highway Nights will also have a theatrical release in Los Angeles, US.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

