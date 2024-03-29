  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Post Office knew about faulty software, says report

The Post Office management was shown evidence in 2017 that losses could be due to Horizon software errors, but they continued to argue against sub-postmasters

A post office sign hangs above a shop in Belgravia, in London, Britain January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

By: Shajil Kumar

Former sub-postmasters have called for a police investigation following a BBC report that the Post Office knew about the flaws in Horizon IT system, but continued to argue against sub-postmasters in the court.

A draft report accessed by the BBC shows that in 2017 the Post Office was shown evidence that losses could be due to errors in the Horizon software. The findings were discussed with Post Office management and investigators at the time.

However, the Post Office continued to defend the costly case with £100m of public money.

The draft report was compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, but it was not disclosed in court.

Labour MP Kevan Jones, who advises ministers on Post Office compensation, said the Post Office used public money against innocent people.

He told BBC Radio that the police should start their investigations. “Unless people are brought before a court of law and asked what they knew and why they took such actions, then that won’t be justice,” added.

The Post Office has so far refused to comment.

Horizon software manufacturer Fujitsu Group said it was fully cooperating with the public inquiry.

More than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 due to supposed losses shown by the faulty Horizon IT system.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Post Office was taken to court by 555 sub-postmasters and successfully established their innocence.

The Rishi Sunak government recently introduced a bill in parliament that will overturn convictions that were handed down in connection with Post Office business.

Related Stories

News
Ambani’s Reliance picks up stake in rival Adani firm
HEADLINE STORY
‘NHS waiting times can be slashed by getting surgeries done in India’
News
Pakistan beefs up security for Chinese workers after attack
HEADLINE STORY
Dhamija urges diaspora to believe in ‘Indian century’
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: Asians need better cancer services
News
Sri Lankan Buddhist monk gets jail for Islamophobic comments
News
Boat migrants hit new three-month high, pressure on Sunak
News
Baltimore crash: Biden praises prompt action of Indian crew
News
Public satisfaction with NHS at all-time low, says survey
News
Prof Malik becomes first Asian female High Sheriff of West Yorkshire
News
Baltimore crash: All-Indian crew safe
News
King Charles to make public appearance since cancer diagnosis for Easter service

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW