  Thursday, July 29, 2021
Pooja Hegde gears up to join the next schedule of Beast in Chennai

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

While several actors are yet to resume work after several states across India announced a slew of relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions, Pooja Hegde never wasted time in reporting to work. The actress is currently committed to several high-profile films. And since she is doing projects in different languages, she has been travelling from one city to another to honour her work commitment.

Hegde is presently busy wrapping up the last leg of the shoot for Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam. If reports are to be believed, she will join the sets of her Tamil film Beast on August 1. The film stars Vijay as the male lead.

“Pooja has been really busy going from a set to set since the lockdown eased. She has been shooting in Hyderabad for Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam this past week. She will go back home to Mumbai tonight, for a day and then head out to Chennai to start the shoot of Beast from the 1st of August,” a source close to the actress informs an Indian publication.

Looking at her line-up of films, one can say she is going to create a massive ripple in showbiz in months to come as most of her upcoming films features superstars of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

In Beast, she has been paired opposite Vijay. Radhe Shyam, on the other hand, has Prabhas playing her love interest. The Telugu film Acharya will see her opposite Ram Charan. The actress also stars in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. Not stopping just there, Hegde is also looking forward to sharing the screen space with none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

