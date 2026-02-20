Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen versions set for Nintendo Switch release as the franchise marks 30 years

Highlights
- Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Versions will be available on Nintendo Switch eShop from 27 February 2026 .
- The games were originally released on Game Boy Advance in 2004 and include the Sevii Islands and local communication features .
- Nintendo confirms no plans to re-release original Pokémon Red and Blue versions on Switch.
Nintendo addressed fan questions through a follow-up FAQ, particularly regarding whether the original Pokémon Red and Blue titles would receive a standalone Switch re-release to mark the 30th anniversary.
Nintendo confirmed it chose FireRed and LeafGreen over the originals, stating it "thought users would appreciate the ultimate versions of those original adventures, which add various features and upgrades" to the original games.
On the possibility of Red and Blue joining the Game Boy Nintendo Classics service, Nintendo said it has "nothing to announce regarding any other potential titles."
The announcement has been welcomed by long-standing fans and newcomers alike, offering a fresh opportunity to explore the Kanto region that launched one of gaming's most beloved franchises.