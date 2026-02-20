Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen versions set for Nintendo Switch release as the franchise marks 30 years

Highlights

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Versions will be available on Nintendo Switch eShop from 27 February 2026 .

The games were originally released on Game Boy Advance in 2004 and include the Sevii Islands and local communication features .

Nintendo has announced that Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version are coming to Nintendo Switch, available to download from the Nintendo eShop following the Pokémon Presents broadcast on Friday, 27 February 2026, at 14:00 UTC just in time for Pokémon Day celebrations marking 30 years of the franchise.

Originally launched on Game Boy Advance in 2004, the two titles are remakes of the iconic Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green.

The Nintendo Switch release will retain the classic Kantonian storyline and updated graphics, alongside the fan-favourite Sevii Islands ,an archipelago of additional islands that extended gameplay significantly beyond the original titles. Players will also be able to trade Pokémon, battle one another, and connect using local communication features.

The remakes were widely praised upon their 2004 release for modernising the Kanto experience while staying faithful to the source material, making them a natural choice for a Switch debut

Nintendo addressed fan questions through a follow-up FAQ, particularly regarding whether the original Pokémon Red and Blue titles would receive a standalone Switch re-release to mark the 30th anniversary.

Nintendo confirmed it chose FireRed and LeafGreen over the originals, stating it "thought users would appreciate the ultimate versions of those original adventures, which add various features and upgrades" to the original games.

On the possibility of Red and Blue joining the Game Boy Nintendo Classics service, Nintendo said it has "nothing to announce regarding any other potential titles."

The announcement has been welcomed by long-standing fans and newcomers alike, offering a fresh opportunity to explore the Kanto region that launched one of gaming's most beloved franchises.