Pokémon cards demand hits new high with fans queuing in Belfast for ’ Destined Rivals’

Fans began lining up from 7am in the city centre on Friday

Pokémon cards Destined Rivals

The Belfast shop has even seen regular customers travel long distances to secure the cards

COLM LENAGHAN
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Pokémon cards demand has reached an all-time high as collectors queued from early morning in Belfast to purchase the latest trading card release, Scarlet and Violet – Destined Rivals.

Fans began lining up from 7am in the city centre on Friday, with some waiting over three hours to buy packs from the newest expansion. Each packet is priced at £4.30 and contains cards that could be worth up to £1,000 on the resale market, depending on rarity and condition.

The surge in interest reflects a wider trend of growing Pokémon cards demand across the UK, as collectors and investors seek out rare items from the long-running franchise.

Pok\u00e9mon cards Destined RivalsWith stock selling out within minutes of arriving and secondary market prices soaringCOLM LENAGHAN

Raymond Kilpatrick, owner of Tigeroo Toys on College Street, said he has never seen demand at this level. “It’s peaked before, but never like this,” he said. “Because of that, cards are now on allocation — shops can’t even place orders. We just get whatever Pokémon sends us.”

To manage the demand, Kilpatrick has introduced a ten-pack limit per customer. “All the boxes are gone within minutes,” he added.

Kilpatrick noted that Pokémon’s planned 30th anniversary in 2026 is adding to excitement, with limited-edition re-releases of original cards expected.

The appeal of Pokémon cards spans generations, he said. “Collectors range from primary school kids to adults. For many, these cards are nostalgic. People are buying them as investments or simply because it’s been a part of their childhood.”

The Belfast shop has even seen regular customers travel long distances to secure the cards. “One customer comes from Dublin,” Kilpatrick said. “He takes the first train up knowing he’ll get cards here. He told me there’s no guarantee of getting them in Dublin, where staff often buy stock before stores open. But here, if he arrives early, he knows he’ll get them. That’s real dedication.”

With stock selling out within minutes of arriving and secondary market prices soaring, Pokémon cards demand shows no sign of slowing. The Destined Rivals set has become one of the most sought-after releases in recent years, as the global Pokémon phenomenon continues to captivate both new and long-time fans.

