Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

‘Pinch me’ – Ex-refugee Ramla Ali becomes women’s boxing trailbazer

Ali became the first Muslim woman to claim an English amateur title in 2016.

Ramla Ali celebrates their victory against Crystal Garcia Nova in the Super-Bantamweight fight during the Rage on the Red Sea Heavyweight Title Fight at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Britain’s Ramla Ali said she sometimes felt she was dreaming after her journey from Somali refugee to trailblazing women’s boxer took a big leap forward in Saudi Arabia.

Ali, fighting the first women’s professional bout in the kingdom, put on a show in Jeddah on Saturday evening, knocking out Crystal Garcia Nova with a crunching cross in the first round.

The devastating right hand, which sent the Dominican’s gumshield flying, added another chapter in the fairytale of Mogadishu-born Ali, 32, whose family fled war in Somalia when she was a toddler.

Having taken up boxing after she was teased in school, Ali became the first Muslim woman to claim an English amateur title in 2016, and appeared on the front cover of British Vogue in 2019.

Now 7-0 in her professional career, with two knock-outs, Ali is moving steadily towards a world title shot that is expected to come next year.

“Sometimes it’s like pinch-me moments,” she told AFP. “But then sometimes you have to go back and think about who’s watching or who you’re inspiring.

“For me, the ultimate aim is knowing that a little me is out there in the audience watching me, and will be inspired by me to do these big things as well.”

Ali, who led a boxing class for Saudi women and girls in the build-up to the fight, said she was delighted to “make history” in the conservative kingdom, where women’s sport had long been discouraged.

“No country is perfect,” she said, when asked about criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. “All a country can do is try to be better.

“And it’s evident tonight that they’re trying to have equality for women by putting on the first female fight and I’m all for that.

“I’m all for a country that’s trying to make itself better,” she continued.

Although the accolades are now piling up for Ali, she said it took years of hard work and rejection before she found success.

“It’s surreal. A lot of people will think it’s like an overnight success, but it’s years and years of grafting, years of hard work,” she said.

“Years of putting myself out there, years of rejection, years of ‘no’s. But yeah, everything that’s happened has brought me to where I am today, so I have no regrets.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Female Afghan judge fleeing Taliban appeals against denial of entry to UK
News
Up to 40% ‘hardened’ smokers can quit smoking if prescribed e-cigarettes by NHS – Study
News
Priti Patel inks deal to speedily deport illegal Pakistani migrants
INDIA
Ratan Tata backs start-up that helps senior citizens find companionship
News
Writers, friends gather in support of Salman Rushdie, read from his works at solidarity event…
News
UN calls for release of Saudi woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for tweeting
News
Royal Air Force resorted to ‘positive discrimination’ to meet diversity targets: Report
News
Archie Battersbee’s grieving mother says 82 children died because of blackout challenge
News
Scotland museum signs deal to return seven Indian artefacts including 14th-century Indo-Persian sword
HEADLINE STORY
Modi outlines vision for self-reliant India
News
First Victoria Cross awarded to civilian, who played key role in thwarting India’s…
News
Police blasted for ‘lazy gimmick’ as they deploy cardboard officers to control speeding…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Female Afghan judge fleeing Taliban appeals against denial of entry…
Up to 40% ‘hardened’ smokers can quit smoking if prescribed…
Priti Patel inks deal to speedily deport illegal Pakistani migrants
Ratan Tata backs start-up that helps senior citizens find companionship
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as…
Pak media watchdog imposes ban on broadcasting ex-PM Imran Khan’s…