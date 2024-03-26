‘Performing in India always an electrifying experience,’ says Marshmello

Marshmello gained huge popularity in India, especially with his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Pritam Chakraborty.

Marshmello (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello recently delivered smashing performances across Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune over the Holi weekend, dishing out some of his biggest hits including ‘Happier’, ‘Alone’, ‘Friends’, ‘Blocks’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Find Me’ and ‘Silence’. He shared his experience performing in India.

“Performing in India is always an electrifying experience, but this Holi tour was truly special,” the 31-year-old said.

He added, “Feeling the energy of over 70,000 fans and seeing the joy on their faces was incredible. A big shout out to Sunny Leone, Badshah, and Armaan Malik for joining me on stage in Mumbai and being absolutely terrific. Thank you Sunburn for another unforgettable visit. I’m already looking forward to coming back!”

Karan Singh, CEO, of Sunburn, said, “This year’s Sunburn Holi Tour with Marshmello was a monumental success, setting a new benchmark for live events in India. We are thrilled to have brought together such a massive crowd, celebrating with colours, music, and unity. Marshmello’s magnetic performance and the overwhelming response from the audience underscore the universal language of music. We are grateful for the love and support and promise to keep elevating the live entertainment experience for our fans.”

