PepsiCo issues fresh warning to Walkers shoppers over snack packaging error

The outer packaging fails to declare wheat (gluten) contained in the Monster Munch Giants Roast Beef packs inside.

The recall covers 655g sharing boxes with batch code 107543 and two specified best-before dates.

People with a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance, or coeliac disease, have been advised not to eat the affected product.

PepsiCo has issued a fresh warning to Walkers shoppers after a packaging error left important allergen information off selected Variety Snacks Sharing Boxes.

The recall concerns the Monster Munch Giants Roast Beef 85g packs included inside the 655g boxes. Although the individual snack bags correctly list wheat (gluten) in their allergen information, the outer sharing-box packaging does not declare its presence.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the mistake could pose a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease.

The affected products are sold in England, Scotland and Wales. Shoppers should look for the batch code 107543 and either of the following best-before dates:

November 21, 2026

January 16, 2027

The sharing box contains six packs of snacks. No other Walkers or PepsiCo products are included in this specific recall.

What should shoppers do if they have bought the affected boxes?

Anyone who has purchased the affected product and has a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance, or coeliac disease, has been advised not to eat it.

Customers can call the PepsiCo Consumer Care Line on 0800 274 777 or visit the company's Walkers customer support page to arrange a full refund.

PepsiCo has also issued a point-of-sale notice to retailers explaining the recall and the action customers should take. The company has contacted relevant allergy support organisations so they can inform their members.

The FSA said food products may be withdrawn from sale or recalled when there is a problem that means they should not be sold. A withdrawal removes a product from sale, while a recall asks customers who have already bought it to return it.

When allergen information is missing or incorrect, the agency may issue an allergy alert to warn consumers about the potential risk.

Why can missing allergen information be dangerous?

Wheat contains gluten, a protein that people with coeliac disease must avoid. Coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition in which eating gluten causes the immune system to attack the body's own tissues, damaging the small intestine.

Symptoms can include diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating. People with the condition need to follow a strict gluten-free diet to manage symptoms and prevent complications.

A food allergy is different from an intolerance. An allergic reaction can be serious and, in some cases, life-threatening. Symptoms may include hives, swelling and difficulty breathing.

The latest recall highlights the importance of accurate allergen labelling, including on outer packaging when products are sold together in multipacks or sharing boxes. Even when individual snack bags carry the correct information, shoppers may rely on the outer packaging when checking whether a product is safe for them.