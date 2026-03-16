Highlights

Walkers has recalled its six-pack Hot Honey crisps over an undeclared milk allergen.

Only multipacks with batch code GBB 584 031 and best-before date of 16 May 2026 are affected.

Customers who bought the affected crisps are advised not to eat them and can claim a full refund.

Walkers has pulled its six-pack Hot Honey crisps from shelves after finding out that some packs may contain milk — even though milk is not listed as an ingredient on the packet.

The Food Standards Agency made the announcement on Sunday. The problem is that some packs may have been filled with Mild Cheese and Onion seasoning by mistake, which contains milk.

This could be dangerous for anyone who is allergic to milk or cannot tolerate it. The affected crisps are sold in supermarkets across the UK including Tesco and B&M.

Not all packs are affected. Only the 6 x 25g multipacks with the batch code GBB 584 031 and a best-before date of 16 May 2026 need to be returned. If you have bought these crisps, do not eat them.

The FSA said clearly: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to milk do not eat it."

Walkers has also put up notices in shops to let customers know about the recall and what steps to take.

The company has also been told to get in touch with allergy support groups so their members know about the problem.

Milk allergies are very common and can cause reactions like vomiting when the body mistakes milk proteins for something harmful.

This is not the only recall in recent weeks. Other big brands including Gü and Tesco have also had to pull products from shelves in the past month.