'People use 'plastic' as insult, I disagree': Khushi Kapoor opens up about cosmetic surgery

The young actor discusses embracing honesty about beauty choices and challenges the industry's obsession with unattainable perfection

Khushi Kapoor embraces honesty, breaking the silence around cosmetic enhancements in Bollywood

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Cosmetic surgery has always been a sensitive subject, especially for public figures. In Bollywood, the pressure to look perfect is relentless—be it gym looks, airport appearances, or even attending a funeral, every aspect is scrutinised. Gaining a few kilos is enough to invite ridicule, while the expectation to age gracefully and look eternally beautiful often overshadows an actor's talent.

Yet, the moment someone talks openly about getting cosmetic procedures, the backlash is swift, with words like “plastic” hurled at them. Amid such double standards, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, is taking a bold and refreshing stance by addressing the taboo head-on.

“People think the term ‘plastic’ is the biggest insult, but I don’t see it that way,” Khushi said in a recent interview with Curly Tales. “The real issue is when people enhance themselves and pretend they’re completely natural. That sets an unrealistic standard of beauty, especially for younger girls who look up to you. They might think, ‘Why don’t I look like that?’ when, in reality, it’s not natural.” Netizens feel her approach reflects a growing movement among younger celebrities to be more transparent about their lives, rejecting the unattainable perfection often promoted by the entertainment industry.

Khushi Kapoor at the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall 2023 show at the iconic Gateway of India Getty Images

Khushi’s candid perspective about undergoing procedures like a nose job, lip fillers, and eyebrow nano-blading has resonated with young audiences across social media platforms. Many applauded her for addressing the stigma head-on and normalising conversations about cosmetic enhancements in an era where heavily edited photos and hidden cosmetic enhancements dominate social media. Khushi’s honest take, in fact, offers a much-needed perspective to the secrecy and pretence that often dominate Bollywood’s beauty culture.

Khushi also shared her personal journey, explaining how these enhancements were a choice she made for herself. “I naturally have thick eyebrows, but I noticed some gaps and got them nano-bladed. It’s not a big deal,” she said, adding a touch of humour about the temporary shield she had to wear to protect her eyebrows from water. “I even sent funny pictures to my friends with no context, and no one batted an eye. This is normal now.”

She didn’t shy away from addressing the hate she’s received either. Khushi said, “There’s always going to be hate. Whether you admit to cosmetic work or not, people will criticise you for something. So why not just be honest?” Her statement connects with this generation deeply, particularly in a world where the constant pressure to look flawless often forces actors to hide or deny the truth about their appearances.

However, this isn’t the first time Khushi has faced public scrutiny. A childhood video of her with her late mother resurfaced online, prompting comments about her transformation over the years. Instead of dodging the topic, Khushi casually confirmed on Instagram that she had undergone lip fillers and a nose job. She also pointed out that her decision to speak up wasn’t a dramatic revelation. “I simply replied to a random Instagram comment because it shouldn’t be a big deal.” In fact, she believed that being honest about her cosmetic journey was her way of addressing this issue.

In a world where celebrities are often criticised for either being too “perfect” or too “plastic,” Khushi Kapoor’s openness is a breath of fresh air. Her willingness to speak about her choices without shame or pretence sends a powerful message: It’s okay to make changes to feel confident, as long as you own them, paving the way for a more honest and inclusive conversation about beauty in Bollywood.

Khushi is now gearing up for her next release, Loveyapa, alongside Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan. The film, which explores a modern love story with twists, is set to hit theatres on February 7.

beauty culturebeauty stereotypesbollywood pressurecosmetic surgerykhushi kapoor

