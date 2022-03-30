Website Logo
Entertainment

Pehchaan: Mahesh Bhatt to bring stories of real-life Sikh heroes on screen

A still from Pehchaan – The Unscripted Show

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Hindi filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is set to bring stories of real-life Sikh heroes on screen with an upcoming digital show. The 16-episode docudrama series is titled Pehchaan – The Unscripted Show.

The show will feature some of the world’s most renowned Sikhs, such as Economist Montek Singh, Sant Seechewal, Sony CEO N.P Singh, Saviour Singh Oberoi Sir, Raju Chadha, Shanty Singh, and many others.

“In the times post-pandemic, we wanted for the audience to witness something real and inspirational and so we chose to bring Real heroes to your screen. we hope for it to be one of the biggest and most influential shows of the year,” shared the makers of the shows.

“What a time in the life of a world being inhabited, it was daunting, full of turmoil and fear. And yet it dazzling be full of promise, creativity, and care. These thoughts struck me when I saw brave Sikhs of my country and around the world step out during the pandemic and do what I had never imagined. The God of signs had come down on his knees and every institution imaginable had failed to help mankind through these dark times. It was they who came out and endlessly served their fellow human being. The images of their generosity are burnt in my heart and body which gave me birth to the idea of talking to this brave community that has been serving humankind for more than 500 years. I choose to interview these brave, humble, kind human beings for people around the world to get only a taste of faith but also get a glimpse of their great history. I call them the warriors of the 21st century. They only inherited from their gurus and forefathers had left a legacy with them”, shared Mahesh Bhatt.

The show will also showcase 16 heart-touching songs as a tribute to the guests. Directed by Suhrita, produced by his Prodigy Vinay Bhardwaj A Shining Sun Studios Production, Pehchaan – The Unscripted Show will soon be out on a streaming platform.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

