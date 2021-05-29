Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer to be shot in three European countries?

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

YRF’s Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Hindi films. The Siddharth Anand directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The shooting of the film kickstarted in November last year and currently, it’s on hold due to the lockdown. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the next schedule of the film will be shot in three European countries.

A source told the portal, “Pathan will be shot in three European countries. Which these three countries would be and when this schedule will take place, it’s difficult to say right now. It all depends on the rules in the European Union when they plan to travel. Also, producer Aditya Chopra would like all unit members to be fully vaccinated as this can be mandatory. But the pace of vaccination is slow right now, though it’s expected to pick up in a few weeks thankfully. The makers are also considering whether they can get some crew members from Europe itself, who have completed their full dose of vaccination. A clearer picture will emerge in a few weeks from now. Once that happens, YRF (Yash Raj Films) will take a call on the three countries where the shoot will take place.”

“60% of the shoot is over. The balance 40% will take place in these foreign locations. All the grandeur and scale will be seen in the final schedule of Pathan. Aditya Chopra wants to go all out and ensure that Pathan looks like a slick product matching international standards. It’s sure to be a treat to watch the film on the big screen,” the source added.

If Pathan releases this year, it will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero.