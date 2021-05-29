Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790

Entertainment

Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer to be shot in three European countries?

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

YRF’s Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Hindi films. The Siddharth Anand directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The shooting of the film kickstarted in November last year and currently, it’s on hold due to the lockdown. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the next schedule of the film will be shot in three European countries.

A source told the portal, “Pathan will be shot in three European countries. Which these three countries would be and when this schedule will take place, it’s difficult to say right now. It all depends on the rules in the European Union when they plan to travel. Also, producer Aditya Chopra would like all unit members to be fully vaccinated as this can be mandatory. But the pace of vaccination is slow right now, though it’s expected to pick up in a few weeks thankfully. The makers are also considering whether they can get some crew members from Europe itself, who have completed their full dose of vaccination. A clearer picture will emerge in a few weeks from now. Once that happens, YRF (Yash Raj Films) will take a call on the three countries where the shoot will take place.”

“60% of the shoot is over. The balance 40% will take place in these foreign locations. All the grandeur and scale will be seen in the final schedule of Pathan. Aditya Chopra wants to go all out and ensure that Pathan looks like a slick product matching international standards. It’s sure to be a treat to watch the film on the big screen,” the source added.

If Pathan releases this year, it will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Sidharth Shukla denies being approached for Adipurush
News
UK calls for more G7 progress to ensure green, sustainable global economy
FILM
Hanu-Man: Prasanth Varma announces the first Telugu superhero film
NEWS
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh team up for a music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana
FILM
Tamannaah Bhatia on stepping into Tabu’s shoes for Andhadhun Telugu remake: I’m not worried about…
FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti 2
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
FILM
Shashank Khaitan eager to break his image with actioner Yoddha
FILM
ZEE5 acquires Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De for digital release
FILM
Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts
NEWS
Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years
News
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings