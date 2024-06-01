Paris Hilton announces her second album

After her debut album, which was released in 2006, the businesswoman and DJ has continued to come up with songs sporadically.

Paris Hilton (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal)

By: Mohnish Singh

American media personality Paris Hilton has finally announced her new album Infinite Icon, which will be released on September 6, reported People.

The album is releasing nearly two decades after her 2006 debut album Paris, which featured the hit single “Stars Are Blind”.

The DJ also shared that the first single from Infinite Icon will be released in June, although she’s not revealing the title just yet.

Hilton teased the announcement in a star-studded video posted on Instagram on May 29. In the reel, big-name celebrities including Kris Jenner, Lance Bass, Demi Lovato, Dakota, and Elle Fanning ask the hotel heiress “What’s the surprise?” and beg for her to “spill the tea.”

Hilton shared that she’s been working on new music with Australian singer-songwriter Sia, with whom she previously collaborated on the single ‘Fame Won’t Love You.’

Hilton and Sia first connected during a performance of “Stars Are Blind” alongside Miley Cyrus during the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s 2023 New Year’s Eve special for NBC. Their meeting led to the pair’s decision to create an album together.

After her debut album, which was released in 2006, the businesswoman and DJ has continued to come up with songs sporadically including “I Need You” in 2018 and “Hot One” in 2023 — but Infinite Icon is her first full-length album in nearly 20 years.

Hilton’s life has changed a lot since her last foray into the world of pop. In addition to operating various enterprises, she married Carter Reum and has two children, son Phoenix Barron (16 months) and daughter London Marilyn (6 months).