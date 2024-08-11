  • Sunday, August 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Paris 2024: Uzbekistan boxing coach’s life saved by Team GB medics

The venue’s medical team arrived a few minutes later, and Kilichev was taken to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Team GB physiotherapist Robbie Lilli and Dr Harj Singh quickly responded to a ‘cry for a doctor’ by performing CPR and using a defibrillator. (Photo credit: GB Boxing)

By: EasternEye

TWO members of Team Great Britain’s (GB) medical team have saved the life of Uzbekistan’s Olympic boxing head coach, Tulkin Kilichev, after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the Roland Garros in Paris on 8 August.

Kilichev collapsed while celebrating boxer Hasanboy Dusmatov’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Team GB physiotherapist Robbie Lillis, who was present at the scene, responded immediately when he heard a “cry for a doctor.” He and his colleague, Dr Harj Singh, rushed to perform CPR and use a defibrillator, reported BBC.

According to Lillis, Dr Singh was the first to begin CPR, with Lillis arriving shortly after with an emergency trauma bag.

The medical team had to clear the area as several distressed coaches were present. Lillis then used a defibrillator to deliver a shock to Kilichev’s heart.

“Initially he didn’t come back,” Lillis said, but 20 to 30 seconds later, Kilichev regained consciousness after continued CPR.

The venue’s medical team arrived a few minutes later, and Kilichev was taken to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition, BBC reported.

Lillis expressed his relief at having the necessary equipment and training on hand to assist in saving Kilichev’s life, and he hopes for the coach’s full recovery.

Dr Singh said that the incident “puts things into perspective” and mentioned the possibility of visiting Kilichev in the hospital, acknowledging the emotional impact it would have on both medics.

“At some stage we will endeavour to go to the hospital,” he said.

Related Stories
Sports

Aman Sehrawat wins India’s first wrestling medal at Paris Olympics
Sports

Lee Carsley named England football coach
Sports

‘Keep persisting,’ says England’s youngest grandmaster Shreyas Royal
HEADLINE STORY

Paris 2024: Nadeem wins historic javelin gold, Neeraj claims silver
Sports

Paris 2024: India clinch second consecutive Olympic hockey bronze
Sports

Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem eye history in javelin final
Sports

India’s Vinesh retires after Paris Olympics disqualification
Sports

Sri Lanka thump India by 110 runs in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-0
Sports

Prakash Padukone says it’s time players become accountable
Sports

Paris 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh disqualified ahead of gold medal bout
Sports

Padukone calls for focus on mental training after Lakshya Sen’s Olympic struggles
HEADLINE STORY

Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem qualify for javelin final
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 14 17 21 52
India 0 1 4 5
Pakistan 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
GB boxing medics Paris 2024: Uzbekistan boxing coach’s life saved by Team GB…
Shabana Mahmood Shabana Mahmood warns of long-term impact of recent riots
UK protests Thousands rally nationwide against far-right riots
Cheema Y Cheema Y: Reaching for the skies
Antara Mitra Antara Mitra: Music from the heart and soul  
Mahindra, China’s Shaanxi plan car plant in Gujarat