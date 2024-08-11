Paris 2024: Uzbekistan boxing coach’s life saved by Team GB medics

Team GB physiotherapist Robbie Lilli and Dr Harj Singh quickly responded to a ‘cry for a doctor’ by performing CPR and using a defibrillator. (Photo credit: GB Boxing)

By: EasternEye

TWO members of Team Great Britain’s (GB) medical team have saved the life of Uzbekistan’s Olympic boxing head coach, Tulkin Kilichev, after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the Roland Garros in Paris on 8 August.

Kilichev collapsed while celebrating boxer Hasanboy Dusmatov’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Team GB physiotherapist Robbie Lillis, who was present at the scene, responded immediately when he heard a “cry for a doctor.” He and his colleague, Dr Harj Singh, rushed to perform CPR and use a defibrillator, reported BBC.

According to Lillis, Dr Singh was the first to begin CPR, with Lillis arriving shortly after with an emergency trauma bag.

The medical team had to clear the area as several distressed coaches were present. Lillis then used a defibrillator to deliver a shock to Kilichev’s heart.

“Initially he didn’t come back,” Lillis said, but 20 to 30 seconds later, Kilichev regained consciousness after continued CPR.

The venue’s medical team arrived a few minutes later, and Kilichev was taken to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition, BBC reported.

Lillis expressed his relief at having the necessary equipment and training on hand to assist in saving Kilichev’s life, and he hopes for the coach’s full recovery.

Dr Singh said that the incident “puts things into perspective” and mentioned the possibility of visiting Kilichev in the hospital, acknowledging the emotional impact it would have on both medics.

“At some stage we will endeavour to go to the hospital,” he said.