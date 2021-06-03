Pankaj Tripathi to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2?

Pankaj Tripathi (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images), Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God released in 2012. The film was a super hit at the box office and even critics had praised it.

A few months ago, there were reports that a sequel to the film is on the cards, and now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to star alongside Akshay in Oh My God 2.

A source told the portal, “Oh My God 2 will feature Pankaj Tripathi as the lead character alongside Akshay Kumar, who gets back to play his role from the first part. The discussions have been going on for quite some time with Pankaj and everything is now locked.”

Reportedly, the shooting of the film will start in September this year. The source said, “The pre-production work has begun with a team working in isolation to explore the probable locations of shoot, and also deciding on designing the sets in the city. The film will be wrapped up in one go by the month of October.”

It is said that before starting Oh My God 2, Akshay will wrap up the shooting of Raksha Bandhan, will shoot for a major chunk of Ram Setu and one more movie.

Well, Tripathi and Kumar have worked together in Bachchan Pandey. The movie is yet to hit the big screens.