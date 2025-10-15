Pankaj Dheer, beloved Karna of 'Mahabharat', dies after cancer battle

Highlights

Pankaj Dheer, famed for playing Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, dies after a battle with cancer.



Actor also appeared in films like Sanam Bewafa and TV shows including Chandrakanta and Sasural Simar Ka.



Remembered for his cultural impact, with temples and statues dedicated to his portrayal of Karna.



Beloved for portraying karna

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, celebrated for his role as the warrior Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away on 15 October 2025 at the age of 68. The news was confirmed by his friend and colleague Amit Behl as well as CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association), which issued a statement expressing profound grief.

According to sources, Dheer had been battling cancer for some time. Despite undergoing major surgery and fighting the disease, it relapsed a few months ago, leaving him extremely unwell. His cremation was held on the same day at Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.

A versatile career in film and television

Beyond Mahabharat, Dheer appeared in films such as Sanam Bewafa and Baadshah, and TV shows including Chandrakanta and Sasural Simar Ka. He also worked as a director, helming the film My Father Godfather, and founded the Abhinay Acting Academy, mentoring aspiring actors.

Dheer’s portrayal of Karna left a lasting impression on audiences, making him one of Indian television’s most recognisable figures from the 1980s.

Cultural legacy and devotion

In interviews, Dheer spoke about the enduring popularity of his character, noting that statues and temples were built in his name. He revealed that he is worshipped in two Karna Mandirs, one in Karnal and another in Bastar, where an eight-foot statue honours his character.

He reflected: “People have loved me and adored me over the years. Even in the history books of schools, if they have a reference to Karna, they have my picture there. So, as long as these books are printed, I will always be their reference as Karna.”

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and son, actor Nikitin Dheer. His work continues to influence Indian television and the cultural memory of the Mahabharat epic.