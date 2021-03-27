Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make digital debut with Faadu at SonyLIV

By: Mohnish Singh







SonyLIV, a streaming media platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, added an electric mix of streaming shows to its content catalogue during the lockdown. The stupendous success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Undekhi helped the streamer give tough competition to well-established Indian market players like ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Hotstar.

SonyLIV has now announced Faadu, a new original series that aims at bringing forth beautiful shades of love and relationships with interesting narration.

Successful filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for helming such notable Hindi films as Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Panga (2020), has been tapped to direct Faadu, which is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters. The series will mark her digital debut as a director.







Confirming the news, Tiwari says, “I wanted to tell a unique story that will challenge my brain, allow me to dive deeper into building new dimension of characters, and paving a new grammar of storytelling for a new-age audience. I am looking forward to debut with SonyLIV who are always finding innovative ways to set the world-class benchmark for themselves and the creators.”

She goes on to add, “We have shared similar passion and excitement over the years when it comes to the stories we want to say, and taking a similar journey forward, this unconventional screenplay and long format medium will surely make me learn, think on my toes and hopefully stir hearts with its relatable concept.”

Studio Next is bankrolling Faadu under their banner. More details on the streaming show are expected to arrive soon.







