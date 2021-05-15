Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities  266,207
Total Cases 24,372,907
Today's Fatalities 3,890
Today's Cases 326,098
India corona update 
Total Fatalities  266,207
Total Cases 24,372,907
Today's Fatalities 3,890
Today's Cases 326,098

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, donate vaccines to COVAX: WHO


World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WORLD Health Organization (WHO) has given a grim warning that the second year of the pandemic is going to be  “far more deadly.” 

“We’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The statement comes amidst growing calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped this year. Japanese public opinion is firmly opposed to holding the Games this summer where Tokyo, Hiroshima, Okayama and northern Hokkaido are in a state of emergency. 

The pandemic has killed at least 3,346,813 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019.

Earlier, the WHO urged rich countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate Covid-19 shots to the COVAX scheme so that the vaccinations can be shared with poorer nations. France and Sweden reportedly have donated shots to COVAX after inoculating their priority populations to help address the shortfall in vaccination rates in underdeveloped countries.

“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to #COVAX,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual meeting in Geneva. 

“Because in low and lower-middle-income countries, Covid-19 vaccine supply has not been enough to even immunize healthcare workers, and hospitals are being inundated with people that need lifesaving care urgently.”

Canada and the United States are among the countries that have authorized vaccines for use in adolescents in recent weeks. A WHO official said talks with Washington on sharing doses were underway.

COVAX has delivered around 60 million doses so far. It is now struggling to meet supply targets partly because of Indian export restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its growing epidemic and shortfall in the vaccines for its own population.








Most Popular

Sheikh Hasina congratulates Assam's new chief minister

Rajkummar Rao: I just want to do good films

Amazon to create 10,000 more jobs in Britain

“Right now, I’m more focused on the character than the platform,” says Nitanshi Goel

Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance faces UK fraud probe over Greensill



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×