Website Logo
  • Sunday, October 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

HEADLINE STORY

‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies

Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan. (REUTERS/Athar Hussain/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

ABDUL Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme, has died at 85, authorities said on Sunday (10).

The atomic scientist, who spent the last years of his life under heavy guard, died in Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Khan died after being transferred to the city’s KRL Hospital with lung problems, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.

He had been admitted to the same hospital in August with Covid-19.

But after being permitted to return home several weeks ago, he was transferred back after his condition deteriorated, it said.

Khan was hailed a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power and strengthening its clout against rival and fellow nuclear armed nation India.

But he was declared by the West “a dangerous renegade” for sharing technology with “rogue nuclear states”.

The news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief and praise for Khan’s legacy.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan,” prime minister Imran Khan tweeted, stressing how loved the nuclear scientist had been in Pakistan due to “his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state”.

“For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”

Khan was lauded for bringing the nation up to par with India in the atomic field and making its defences “impregnable”.

But he found himself in the international crosshairs when he was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.

He confessed in 2004, after the International Atomic Energy Agency – a UN watchdog – put Pakistani scientists at the centre of a global atomic black market.

Pardoned by the nation’s military ruler Pervez Musharraf, he was instead put under house arrest for five years.

“I saved the country for the first time when I made Pakistan a nuclear nation and saved it again when I confessed and took the whole blame on myself,” Khan said in an interview in 2008.

After his house arrest was lifted, he was granted some freedom of movement around the leafy capital, but always flanked by authorities, who he had to inform of his every move.

Khan, who was born in Bhopal in pre-partition British-ruled India on April 1, 1936, was also behind the country’s aggressive missile development programme.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award
INDIA
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK plan clean energy transition drive in power sector
INDIA
Angry Sikhs march in Indian Kashmir after teachers shot
HEADLINE STORY
Indra Nooyi exclusive interview: My moonshot mission to keep women in paid work
News
UK scraps quarantine for India and Pakistan travellers
News
EXCLUSIVE: “Please get vaccinated,” says Javid
INDIA
Court sends Aryan Khan, seven others to 14-day judicial custody
News
Schools in Wales to put focus on BAME history in new curriculum
News
New mental health campaign in England focuses on adults, South Asians
Big Interview
Life, laughter and a deep love for comedy
HEADLINE STORY
India heritage helps 23-year-old Theegala find US PGA success
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Indian truck drivers keen to grab UK’s short-term visas: report
AQ Khan: Nuclear hero in Pakistan, villain to the West
Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
India asks Tesla to make cars in India, assures full…