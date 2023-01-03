Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat respond to claims they are used for honey trapping by Pak Army

An ex-Pakistani military officer recently claimed that several popular Pakistani actresses were being used as honey traps for garnering secret and classified information from politicians.

Photo credit: Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Major Adil Raja on his YouTube channel ‘Soldier Speaks’ hinted that Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who has also worked in the successful Bollywood film Mom (2017) alongside legendary actress Sridevi, was one such ‘honeytrap’ used by Retired General Bajwa and former ISI head Faiz Hameed to trap politicians.

Though he did not mention the full names of the actresses, he revealed their initials, MH, MK, KK, and SA, and netizens were quick to guess the names of the actresses and shared the pictures of Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly on social media.

After getting trolled, actress Sajal Aly took to social media to condemn the retired officer for making baseless allegations to tarnish her image and also using her name to attain popularity.

“It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin,” she wrote on Twitter.

Actress Kubra Khan, on the other hand, posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories. “I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first,” her note read.

She further added, “You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is haq and sach. If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don’t worry, lucky for you, I’m not just from here I am from the UK so I’ll come there if I have to! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI.”

Mehwish Hayat too shared a long statement on her Instagram story and wrote “Sasti shohrat haasil karne k liye kuch logue insaaniat k darjay se bhi girjatay hain . Hope you’re enjoying your two mins of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud… Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bullshit. This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore!”