Pakistan imposes mask order, curfew as coronavirus cases rise

For months Pakistan appeared to have dodged the worst of the pandemic, baffling health experts after fears its crowded urban areas and ramshackle hospitals would be overrun.

But cases have been steadily rising in recent weeks.

“We have reached to a point where we have to implement certain restrictions… our focus will be on the cities with higher positivity,” said Faisal Sultan, a special assistant to the prime minister on health, earlier this week.

The latest guidelines come a day before Pakistan is set to celebrate the birthday of prophet Mohammad, with thousands expected to gather in streets across the country to mark the holiday.

