‘Operation Trident’: Film based on Indian Navy’s attack during 1971 Indo-Pak War announced

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are set to make a film Operation Trident under their production banner Excel Entertainment.

Operation Trident Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, in presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia).

Excel Entertainment also dropped the film’s poster and pictures from the meeting held at Nausena Bhawan.

Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia presents Operation Trident. The film is based on the #IndianNavy’s daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come. The announcement of the project was held… pic.twitter.com/8Br2ZoX5D7 — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) April 24, 2024

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate Operation Trident – a key offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, when the Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour, and the film will highlight this historic triumph.

Operation Trident is being made in collaboration With Sunshine Digimedia. The makers have not revealed further details of the film regarding the cast and release date yet.