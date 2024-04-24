  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Operation Trident’: Film based on Indian Navy’s attack during 1971 Indo-Pak War announced

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are set to make a film Operation Trident under their production banner Excel Entertainment.

Operation Trident Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are set to make a film Operation Trident under their production banner Excel Entertainment.

The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, in presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia).

Excel Entertainment also dropped the film’s poster and pictures from the meeting held at Nausena Bhawan.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate Operation Trident – a key offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, when the Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour, and the film will highlight this historic triumph.

Operation Trident is being made in collaboration With Sunshine Digimedia. The makers have not revealed further details of the film regarding the cast and release date yet.

Related Stories

NEWS
Sikh short film ‘Kaur’ set for a Hollywood remake
NEWS
Leicester Temple hosts grand celebration for Lord Hanuman Jayanti
NEWS
M Night Shyamalan shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis
NEWS
Karan Johar: Part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh
NEWS
Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan to lead ‘The Thursday Murder Club’
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to return as Don in daughter Suhana’s film
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Indian students’ film selected for La Cinef competition
NEWS
Open to coming back and doing more work in India: Sendhil Ramamurthy
Entertainment
What is slow hobbies? From Deepika to Kajol, everybody is busy with it!
Entertainment
Gosling’s upcoming film ‘The Fall Guy’ faces controversy over a Heard-Depp joke
NEWS
Photo of Prince Louis taken by Kate released to mark his sixth birthday
NEWS
Suri Cruise celebrates her 18th birthday in NYC

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW