Oonchai: Sooraj Barjatya’s next with Amitabh Bachchan locks its title

After the huge success of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is set to wield the megaphone for his next directorial venture. The film will star Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in principal roles.

While no major detail about the upcoming project has been shared by the makers, we hear that they have locked the official title of the film. It will be called Oonchai.

Anupam Kher, who has previously worked with Barjatya on Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Vivah (2006), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, wrote on social media that he has been offered a powerful role in Oonchai and thus inadvertently revealing the title of the film.







“It is titled Oonchai, signifying height and growth. Sooraj Barjatya’s titles have always been unique and even this one was finalized after contemplating on multiple other names for the film,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

The story of the upcoming film reportedly focuses on friendships in old age and draws inspiration from Barjatya’s personal experiences as well. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and if all goes well, it will begin production in September this year.

“It must be a tale of three to four friends, with Anupam Kher being one of them. It is a heart-warming tale of friendship,” the source goes on to add.







Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is presently shooting for his next Mayday, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh. He is also awaiting the release of his next films Jhund and Brahmastra. While Jhund is slated to hit the marquee on June 18, there is no update on the theatrical release of Dharma Productions’ fantasy drama Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Ranbir Kapoor.

