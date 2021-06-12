Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
Entertainment

On actor Gopichand’s birthday, new poster of Seetimaarr and Pakka Commercial unveiled

Pakka Commercial poster (Photo from director Maruthi’s Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Action star Gopichand celebrates his 42nd birthday today. So, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming films, Seetimaarr and Pakka Commercial, have unveiled the new poster of the films.

Maruthi, director of Pakka Commercial, yesterday took to Twitter to share the new poster of the film. He tweeted, “Wishing Maa Macho Hero @YoursGopichand a wonderful birthday in advance Presenting him in a new way ofcourse in a #PakkaCommercial way Happy to work with you. Long way to go #HBDGopiChand @GeethaArts @UV_Creations @RaashiiKhanna_ @JxBe #AlluAravind #BunnyVas @SKNonline.”

Pakka Commercial stars Raashi Khanna as the female lead. The movie is slated to release on 1st October 2021.

Well, Sampath Nandi, the director of Seetimaarr also wished Gopichand by sharing a new poster of the film. He tweeted, “Wishing the most humble, grounded star n the best Family Man I know a happy birthday. Lots of love n super successful year ahead @YoursGopichand garu #HBDGopiChand @SS_Screens @tamannaahspeaks @DiganganaS @bhumikachawlat @soundar16 @TarunRajArora #Manisharma.”

Seetimaarr also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The movie was slated to release on 2nd April 2021. But, it was postponed as the post-production work was still left. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

