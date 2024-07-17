  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024
13 Indians among 16 missing as oil tanker sinks off Oman coast

The ‘Prestige Falcon’ crew included 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. A search and rescue operation was activated.

The Comoros-flagged tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of an oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, according to the country’s maritime authority.

The Comoros-flagged tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm.

A search and rescue operation was activated in coordination with the concerned authorities, as stated by Oman’s Maritime Security Centre in a post on X on Monday.

The ‘Prestige Falcon’ crew included 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The crew of the ship are still missing,” the statement said, noting that the search was ongoing.

The vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to the shipping website marinetraffic.com, which reported that it departed from the port of Hamriya, in Dubai.

Duqm Port is a major hub for Oman’s oil and gas mining projects.

(With PTI inputs)

