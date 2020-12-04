OM first look: Aditya Roy Kapur in a never-seen-before avatar

Murtuza Iqbal







Yesterday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Om: The Battle Within went on the floors. The movie is produced by Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios, and it is directed by Kapil Verma.

Today, Aditya took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the film. He captioned it as, “A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within Arriving this #Summer2021 @sanjanasanghi96 @zeestudiosofficial @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @itskapilverma! @paperdollentertainment @Akshatrsaluja @niketniketan3173 #BackInAction.”





The first look poster is impressive and we will surely get to watch Aditya in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor is known for his romantic films and chocolate boy looks. While he did a few action scenes in this year’s release Malang, OM will be his first out-and-out action movie. Sanjana, who made her debut this year with Dil Bechara, will also be seen doing action in the film.

OM is slated to hit the big screens in Summer next year.

Talking about other films of Aditya, the actor was last seen in Ludo which released on Netflix a few weeks ago. Aditya’s performance was appreciated by one and all. Apart from Ludo, the actor also had one more direct-to-digital release this year, Sadak 2. However, the film received mostly negative reviews.





