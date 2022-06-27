Website Logo
  • Monday, June 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen sing ‘F*** You’ for the US Supreme Court for reversing Roe v. Wade

This year’s Glastonbury saw Olivia Rodrigo join forces with Lily Allen for a pretty important announcement at the Other stage.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen

By: Mohnish Singh

This year’s Glastonbury saw Olivia Rodrigo join forces with Lily Allen for a pretty important announcement at the Other stage. Referencing the devastating decision made by the Supreme Court just prior, Rodrigo took to the stage at the music festival to share her thoughts before dedicating the next track to the likes of Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel A Alito.

“I’m also equally as heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday. The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to safe abortion and other basic human rights,” Rodrigo said.

She added, “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a sh-t about freedom.”

Fittingly, the track that Allen and Rodrigo chose to perform was “F-ck You,” which ended up being one of the most significant moments of the festival this year. The pair aren’t the only ones to have used their platform to make a statement, however, with Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers also referencing the recent news during their sets.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Gambling business interests a lot of people
Uncategorized
How Does Turmeric Help Athletes Recover?
Uncategorized
Natural Fat Burners That Actually Help You Burn Stubborn Fat
Uncategorized
Instagram Promotion: Get Your Brand Promoted on Instagram
Uncategorized
Become your own boss through buying a franchise
Uncategorized
Dropbox Backup: Reason You Should Use It
Uncategorized
Why Should You Partner With an Office Fit-out Firm
Uncategorized
Google Ads can be an excellent approach to promoting your small business
Uncategorized
What you must Know about Colocation
Uncategorized
Top Asian Players in the NBA
Uncategorized
India gets Asia’s largest liquid-mirror telescope to track space debris, asteroids
Uncategorized
Illinois player Fahad Babar at the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Jab zinda tha toh show me bhi nahi bulaya’: Netizens…
Britain’s trial lawyers stage walkouts over legal aid funding; teachers…
The Indians living abroad are success story of India, brand…
Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Bajwa conferred Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz…
Prince Charles followed rules accepting suitcase of cash from Qatar…
UK bill to override N.Ireland Brexit deal back in parliament,…