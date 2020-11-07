Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath?

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, it was announced that Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. It will be a two-part series and Tiger while announcing the film had shared the motion poster of Ganapath – Part 1.

While it was announced that Tiger will be seen in the titular role, the makers had not announced the lead actress’ name. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon have been roped in to star opposite Tiger in the movie.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Nora has been dropping by the Pooja Entertainment office off late and this has not gone unnoticed by the media. However, contrary to reports of her doing an item number in Bellbottom, Nora has in fact been signed for a full-length feature film. The film in question is Ganapath, and she will be seen playing the second female lead opposite Tiger, while Nupur Sanon has been signed to play the first female lead.”







Well, Kriti Sanon and Tiger had made their debut together in Heropanti, and if this report turns out to be true, then Nupur will also make her debut opposite Tiger just like her sister. Nupur has earlier featured in a music video with Akshay Kumar.







Talking about Nora, the actress will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she plays the role of a spy named Heena Rehman. The film will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.





