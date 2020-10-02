No Diwali release for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi

A couple of days ago, it was announced that theatres in India will reopen on 15th October 2020 and it will function with 50 percent of occupancy. So, of course, fans of Akshay Kumar were excited to watch his movie Sooryavanshi on the big screen as the makers had earlier announced that the film will release on Diwali this year.







However, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, Shibasish Sarkar, has stated that Sooryavanshi won’t release on Diwali. He told PTI, “One thing is clear, we are not releasing any film on Diwali. No other decision has been taken. It is not possible to release a film on Diwali now. As of now, all cinema houses are not opening from October 15. Even if it opens on November 1, how can you release a film in 10 or 15 days notice period?”

Well, Reliance also has Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 lined up for a release. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

Talking about the release of 83, Sarkar said, “We are not sure whether we will change both Sooryavanshi or 83 or we will just shift one film. It is definitely clear December to March is the time (to release films), this is the realistic timeline.”







Sooryavanshi was earlier slated to release in March this year and 83 was slated to release in April. But due to the pandemic, the movies were postponed.







Meanwhile, this Diwali, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.





