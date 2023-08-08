Nina Wadia recalls being asked for selfie while in labour

Nina Wadia (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia has revealed that she was asked for a selfie while she was in labour.

The actress, who impressed critics and audiences with her performance as Zainab Masood on the BBC soap EastEnders for six years, has said that she was shocked to be stopped by a fan while she was about to give birth to her son, Aidan.

“The strangest place I have been recognised was when I was giving birth. They asked for a selfie. It was really odd timing – it was a slightly strange sensation,” she said during a recent interview.

The 54-year-old went on to add, “It was a very unusual time to ask. It’s not a good thing to happen when you are mid-delivery. My response was, ‘How about not now… maybe after’.”

Wadia has been married to composer Raiomond Mirza since 1998 and together the pair shares a 16-year-old son named Aidan and a 19-year-old daughter named Tia.

Earlier this year, Wadia opened up about having gone through anxiety-induced insomnia when she first had her children.

“I wish somebody had told me when I decided to have a family that I’d never sleep again. The night is where my anxiety lies because I am a worrier. If an issue or a problem is upsetting me, I will not sleep until I find a solution and a lot of times, that solution doesn’t exist,” she said. “First, Tia had colic for three years, so I’d lie awake all night worrying about that. Over the years, I’d wake 15 or 20 times because of restlessness rooted in stress over everything in my life from my house to my career.”

