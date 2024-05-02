LBC announces the departure of Sangita Myska

By: Mohnish Singh

News station LBC has confirmed the departure of its weekend presenter Sangita Myska.

Myska, who held the weekend 13:00 slot on Saturdays and Sundays for over two years, abruptly exited the station’s line-up, leaving listeners surprised.

The radio station said she was leaving at the end of her contract after almost two years amid a shake-up of its weekend schedule.

LBC senior managing editor Tom Cheal said, “We would like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

Disappointed by the news, over 25,000 people have signed a petition to reinstate the radio host.

The petition urges LBC to “reinstate” her after her “sudden and unexplained removal” from the air.

Myska’s final show featured an interview with Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman, which remains available to watch on the LBC YouTube channel.

In response to Myska’s departure, LBC has made adjustments to its weekend schedule.

It announced that Vanessa Feltz is joining the station to host a new programme from 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturdays.

Feltz just quit TalkTV, where she hosted the drivetime slot, as News UK took it off linear TV to focus on streaming.

She said, “After a long and passionate courtship, I’ve finally succumbed to the allure of LBC. Actually, I was powerless to resist. Global’s (the parent company) dynamism is mesmerising and it is the high-octane station from which to broadcast, in this riveting election year.”

Former Conservative Party parliamentary candidate and commentator, Ali Miraj, will now host two weekend shows following a successful guest-hosting stint.

Additionally, Iain Dale’s popular programme will be expanded to five days a week, with Dale presenting an additional show on Friday evenings.