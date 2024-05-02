  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

LBC announces the departure of Sangita Myska

LBC announced that Vanessa Feltz is joining the station to host a new programme from 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturdays.

Sangita Myska (Photo credit: Sangita Myska/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

News station LBC has confirmed the departure of its weekend presenter Sangita Myska.

Myska, who held the weekend 13:00 slot on Saturdays and Sundays for over two years, abruptly exited the station’s line-up, leaving listeners surprised.

The radio station said she was leaving at the end of her contract after almost two years amid a shake-up of its weekend schedule.

LBC senior managing editor Tom Cheal said, “We would like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

Disappointed by the news, over 25,000 people have signed a petition to reinstate the radio host.

The petition urges LBC to “reinstate” her after her “sudden and unexplained removal” from the air.

Myska’s final show featured an interview with Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman, which remains available to watch on the LBC YouTube channel.

In response to Myska’s departure, LBC has made adjustments to its weekend schedule.

It announced that Vanessa Feltz is joining the station to host a new programme from 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturdays.

Feltz just quit TalkTV, where she hosted the drivetime slot, as News UK took it off linear TV to focus on streaming.

She said, “After a long and passionate courtship, I’ve finally succumbed to the allure of LBC. Actually, I was powerless to resist. Global’s (the parent company) dynamism is mesmerising and it is the high-octane station from which to broadcast, in this riveting election year.”

Former Conservative Party parliamentary candidate and commentator, Ali Miraj, will now host two weekend shows following a successful guest-hosting stint.

Additionally, Iain Dale’s popular programme will be expanded to five days a week, with Dale presenting an additional show on Friday evenings.

Related Stories

NEWS
Dev Patel and Charlie XCX on Gold House’s 2024 A100 List
NEWS
First look of Indian Independence saga ‘Freedom at Midnight’ out
NEWS
Here’s why Bella Hadid has decided to leave modelling
NEWS
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton joins Hansal Mehta’s series ‘Gandhi’
NEWS
Daniel Radcliffe expresses sadness over JK Rowling’s stance on transgender rights
NEWS
Bhansali reveals he wanted Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in ‘Heeramandi’
NEWS
Accused in Salman Khan firing case dies by suicide in police custody
NEWS
AI imagines these Hollywood stars as ‘Devdas’ cast
NEWS
Salman poses with Barry Gardiner; latter says ‘Tiger is alive and is in…
NEWS
Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame joins BJP
NEWS
Korea Creative Content Agency to set up liaison office in India
NEWS
SS Rajamouli announces animated series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW