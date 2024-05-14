  • Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Arjun Mathur, Anshuman Jha win big at UK-Asian Film Fest

Anshuman Jha, Arjun Mathur (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Anshuman Jha bagged the Best Director award for his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. Also, Arjun Mathur won the Best Actor award for his performance in the black comedy thriller.

The film, which has been having a wonderful festival run over the past six months, recently got a standing ovation at a packed theatre at the historic Regent Street Cinema in London.

Taking to Instagram, Anshuman shared a glimpse from ten film festivals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)

Expressing gratitude, Anshuman wrote, “And most of all – the audiences and the juries around the globe that are giving so much love & adulation to our little big film. Can’t wait to bring it to theatres later this year. In gratitude.”

“This win feels like a full circle for it has come in the UK. The film is about Asians in the West, identity, immigrants – thereby we are thrilled on the win in London. Because we shot the film in the UK & have been travelling with it around the world & now to win at our British Premiere is something I am truly grateful for. Especially for Arjun because I truly feel this film is one of his finest, if not, his best performance. Films need to entertain and ask questions. Can’t wait for it to release later this year,” he said.

Arjun Mathur added, “I had taken the decision to pursue acting while in London in the year 2000. And winning this award here feels cathartic. I want to Thank Anshuman for giving me Rohit & for putting the process in the forefront. We had such focussed fun during this film. And he has made exactly the film he narrated to me on his first narration. We had a lot of fun doing this together.”

The film starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania is a black comedy thriller. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films.

