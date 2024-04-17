Rasika Dugal’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to close UK Asian Film Festival

Anshuman Jha, who makes his directorial debut with the movie, and Dugal are expected to walk the festival’s red carpet on May 11.

Rasika Dugal in a still from ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur’s Lord Curzon Ki Haveli will serve as the closing film at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival, the makers said on Wednesday.

Jha said he is excited to screen the movie as the closing night film to audiences in the UK before its worldwide release later this year.

“Feels like a full circle. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a film about Asians in the UK. We shot it in Yorkshire – four hours from London, and I feel the festival journey of the film over the past nine months is now rightfully culminating at the UK-Asian Film Festival,” the actor-director said in a statement.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli revolves around five Asians living in the UK and the identity crisis South Asians face there.

The film, also starring Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, and Tanmay Dhanania, is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli was earlier showcased at various film festivals across the world, including the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver, ‘Razor Reel’ Flanders Europe, and Wench Film Festival and Red Lorry Film Festival in India.

The 2024 edition of the UK Asian Film Festival will be held from May 2 to 12.