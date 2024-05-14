Jennifer Lopez is a Dev Patel fangirl: ‘His eyes are so engaging’

Patel will next be seen in a horror film titled Rabbit Trap.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has expressed her desire to work with the Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel.

She was recently in conversation with the Indian portal, News18. When asked about her favourite Indian actor, she named Dev Patel.

“I love Dev Patel. I just love his work. Every time I see his work, I am just blown away. He is just so emotionally available; he is so real and truthful. His eyes are so engaging it just brings you in,” she told the portal.

On the work front, Lopez will next be seen in a sci-fi thriller film titled Atlas.

Directed by Brad Peyton, the film is scheduled to stream from May 24 on Netflix. It also features Simu Liu and Sterling K Brown in important roles.

In the film, Lopez plays a data analyst named Atlas Shepherd. The film sees her character go through her own journey.

A synopsis of the film reads, “A brilliant counterterrorism analyst with a deep distrust of AI discovers it might be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.” Jennifer is married to actor Ben Affleck, who is also one of the film’s producers.

Talking about Patel, he was most recently seen in Money Man, which also marked his debut as a director.

The film touches on topics like Hindu mythology, the transgender community, and corruption in politics. The film is yet to be released in India.

Patel will next be seen in a horror film titled Rabbit Trap.