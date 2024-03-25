  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dev Patel says ‘Monkey Man’ is about ‘what’s going on in India’

The action thriller, which made its world premiere on March 11, 2024, at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, is set to release by Universal Pictures on April 5

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dev Patel, who made his acting debut with Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire in 2008, is presently busy promoting his directorial debut Monkey Man, which had its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival.

Speaking at SXSW, the 33-year-old actor said that his film reflects contemporary issues in India and delves into the intricacies of the caste system through action sequences.

He said, “My grandfather used to tell me stories from Ramayana, particularly of Hanuman. My father has this little necklace with a Hanuman pendant on it. Those mythologies have so many interesting parallels to them. When you put those stories in a caste system and the idea of the one percent against the elite. I was like I can take this and take what would be a Lord Of the Rings-type film and distill it down and give it some social weight. I thought I could fuse this mythology with my love for the action genre.”

Explaining how Monkey Man is about faith, Dev Patel said, “It’s really a revenge film about faith. How faith can be a beautiful teacher for the uneducated. For a kid that grew up in a forest, a mother can inspire the child with stories, iconography, and capture his imagination, but at the same time faith can be weaponised and monetised. Personally, for me, I hope I don’t get in trouble for this, for me Hinduism is a beautiful philosophy, and what’s going on in India, we touch on all of these things and try and give a voice to the voiceless.”

In addition to Patel, Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Makarand Deshpande, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Sharlto Copley.

The action thriller is set to release by Universal Pictures on April 5.

Related Stories

NEWS
Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘I wasn’t quite sure about playing Indira Gandhi in ‘Sam Bahadur’
NEWS
Team ‘RRR’ marks 2 years of SS Rajamouli film
NEWS
Indians have so much passion, says American singer Allen Ling
TOP LISTS
10 Bollywood songs that need to be on your Holi party playlist
NEWS
Armaan Malik collaborates with AR Rahman for ‘Goat Life’ track
NEWS
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil to contest India polls
Entertainment
Preity Zinta shares video of adorable rehearsal with Shah Rukh for ‘Veer Zaara’
NEWS
W.i.S.H: Everything you need to know about India’s newest girl-pop group
NEWS
SMASHBengali and Guranisha Randhawa to host BBC Asian chat show ‘One More Chai’
NEWS
Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’ to be screened at Hawaii International Film Festival
Entertainment
Adaa Khan: Making a strong style statement
NEWS
IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW