Glamour Galore: A fashion recap of BAFTA TV Awards 2024

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

London’s Royal Festival Hall was adorned with glamour and excitement on Sunday night as British television’s finest gathered for the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The star-studded red carpet was a sight to behold, with renowned artists and emerging talents alike gracing the occasion with their captivating presence. Let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed men and women at the ceremony.

Anita Rani attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Anita Rani: British-Indian radio and television presenter, who recently opened up about enjoying her singlehood after separating from her husband of 14 years, looked spectacular in a sheer embellished dress by Rebecca Vallance.

Eleanor Tomlinson (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Eleanor Tomlinson: Eleanor Tomlinson made many heads turn on the red carpet in a dramatic black gown by Marchesa, which featured crinkled fabric, a tulle hem, and a pleated neckline.

Taj Atwal attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Taj Atwal: The British actress, who has appeared in Stella, Line of Duty, The Syndicate, and comedy Hullraisers, rocked a tangerine halter neck dress by London Fashion Week favourite Ahluwalia.

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki: Elizabeth Debicki exuded elegance on the red carpet in a midnight blue Giorgio Armani Privé jumpsuit with a corseted bodice and exaggerated wide legs.

Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Romesh Ranganathan: The popular comedian did a brilliant job hosting this year’s ceremony once again and even walked home with a BAFTA trophy. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Anjana Vasan attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Anjana Vasan: The actress, who was nominated in the leading actress category for her Netflix show Black Mirror, chose an off-shoulder black gown for the event.

Lashana Lynch attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch: She chose a pale lavender dress by 16Arlington, paired with a bright red lip and Christian Louboutin heels.

Mawaan Rizwan (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Mawaan Rizwan: Rizwan, who won Best Male Performance in a Comedy for his role in Juice, caught everyone’s attention in a white waistcoat suit by Kenjo.

Joe Lycett attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Joe Lycett: Lycett, who won Best Entertainment Performance, looked sensational in a silver ensemble created by Yashana Malhotra.

Jasmine Jobson (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Jasmine Jobson: The actress, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Top Boy, wore a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton gown on the red carpet.

