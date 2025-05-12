Skip to content
BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV Awards with record-breaking 18 wins

A night of triumph for British storytelling as BBC takes the lead across diverse genres.

BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV

A collage of Lennie James, Ruth Jones, Ariyon Bakare and Marisa Abela holding their awards

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 12, 2025
The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards turned out to be a big night for the BBC, which took home 18 awards, the highest of any broadcaster or streaming platform this year. Hosted at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony was filled with excitement, featuring prominent winners from various genres.

Leading the way was the BBC drama Mr Loverman, which grabbed two significant awards. Lennie James secured his first BAFTA for Best Actor, while Ariyon Bakare won for Best Supporting Actor. Another memorable highlight was Strictly Come Dancing winning the public vote for the Memorable Moment award, thanks to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s waltz performance.

Ariyon Bakare poses with the Supporting Actor Award for 'Mr Loverman'Getty Images


Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s outgoing Chief Content Officer, expressed immense pride in the network’s achievements, emphasising how the wins reflect the commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and bringing audiences together with diverse storytelling, applauding the creativity showcased by all the winners.

Among the BBC’s notable victories were awards in factual, drama, comedy, entertainment, and more. Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour was named the best in Factual Entertainment, while Blue Lights took home the Drama Series award. The much-loved EastEnders won in the Soap & Continuing Drama category, adding to the broadcaster’s success.

Ruth Jones poses with the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award for 'Gavin & Stacey: The Finale'Getty Images


In comedy, Alma’s Not Normal earned recognition as the Best Scripted Comedy, while Ruth Jones won for Female Performance in a Comedy for her role in Gavin & Stacey: The Finale. Marisa Abela also celebrated a win as Leading Actress for her work in Industry.

This year’s ceremony marked a few firsts too. Danny Dyer claimed his first BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Mr Bigstuff, and Joe Lycett continued his winning streak by bagging the Entertainment Performance award for Late Night Lycett.

Marisa Abela poses with the Leading Actress Award for 'Industry'Getty Images


Additionally, the event introduced new categories celebrating children’s television. CBeebies’ As You Like It took the Children’s: Scripted award, while Disability and Me won for Children’s: Non-Scripted.

The BAFTA TV Awards not only celebrated the finest in British television but also highlighted the importance of storytelling that resonates across genres. As the BBC continues to grow, its remarkable success this year stands as proof of their creative vision and dedication to quality programming.

awardsbbcblue lightschildrens televisiongavin staceyjoe lycettlate night lycettlondonmarisa abelarob and rylanruth jonesbafta tv awards 2025

