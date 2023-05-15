Website Logo
  Monday, May 15, 2023
Bafta: Adeel Akhtar bags Best Supporting Actor

n 2017, he became the first non-white male to win the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his role of Shahzad in Murdered by My Father.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Adeel Akhtar with the award for Supporting Actor during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actor Adeel Akhtar has added one more prestigious award to his string of accolades. The 42-year-old on Sunday won Best Supporting Actor at the Bafta TV Awards 2023.

This is not the first time Akhtar has taken home a Bafta trophy. In 2017, he became the first non-white male to win the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his role of Shahzad in Murdered by My Father.

This time he bagged the top honour for his role in BBC One’s crime drama series Sherwood, created and written by James Graham.

He beat Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and White Lotus star Will Sharpe, along with The Crown’s Salim Daw and newcomers Samuel Bottomley (Somewhere Boy) and Josh Finan (The Responder) to win the honour.

Akhtar, who was also Bafta-nominated for the indie romance Ali & Ava, received the award from Apple TV+’s Silo stars Harriet Walter and Rebecca Ferguson.

Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, the Bafta Award ceremony 2023 took place at Royal Festival Hall – located in the iconic Southbank Centre in London – for the very first time.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

