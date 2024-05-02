  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
News

China’s most advanced aircraft carrier, Fujian, begins sea trials

Since its launch in June 2022, the Fujian has undergone mooring trials, outfitting, and equipment adjustments, meeting the prerequisites for sea trials.

Weighing over 80,000 tonnes, it exceeds its predecessors by 20,000 tonnes. (Photo credit: X/@Hurin92)

By: Vivek Mishra

China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, began its maiden sea trials on Wednesday from Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard.

The vessel, hailed as the nation’s most advanced homemade warship, sets sail amidst escalating tensions with the US in the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.

Traffic controls around the mouth of the Yangtze River, where the shipyard is situated, have been imposed for military activities until May 9.

China aims to possess five to six aircraft carriers by 2035 for strategic deployment in contested regions like the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the Indian Ocean.

According to Senior Col. (rtd) Zhou Bo, aircraft carriers are vital for distant conflicts, serving as platforms for power projection. “Aircraft carriers are primarily not for coastal fights,” he said.

Currently, tensions simmer in the South China Sea, with the Chinese navy facing off against Philippine naval vessels over territorial claims. The Philippines, backed by the US, seeks control over the Second Thomas Shoal, a move contested by China.

Named after Chinese provinces, the Fujian joins the Liaoning and the Shandong as part of China’s carrier fleet. It boasts an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), akin to the American USS Gerald R Ford.

Weighing over 80,000 tonnes, it exceeds its predecessors by 20,000 tonnes, featuring a flat-top flight deck distinct from the ski-jump take-off ramps on the other carriers.

China’s naval expansion aligns with its broader military modernisation strategy, emphasising the navy’s role in global influence.

The country’s efforts extend to assisting Pakistan in modernising its navy with the provision of advanced naval frigates and submarines.

