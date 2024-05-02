Dev Patel and Charlie XCX on Gold House’s 2024 A100 List

The third annual Gold Gala event will take place at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles on May 11.

By: Mohnish Singh

Dev Patel and Charlie XCX are among this year’s Gold House A100 List honourees.

Olivia Rodrigo and Jason Momoa are also among the entertainers in this year’s A100 Hall of Fame inductees, while HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk will be honoured as a Gold Legend.

The list is published annually to coincide with the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and recognises individuals of Asian Pacific heritage who have had a significant impact on American culture and society.

The selection was based on votes by “1,500 of the community’s foremost leaders,” as well as other “cultural tastemakers” including the head of TED, Chris Anderson, and Time magazine CEO Jessica Sibley.

The Gold Icon honor is being presented to the cast of Netflix’s Beef.

“This year was special: Asian Pacific leaders had a record number of records broken while building a more inclusive tomorrow for all, particularly in new avenues like AI. Gold House is honoured to celebrate so many new and established leaders who are committed to both equity and excellence,” said Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House.

Gold House will celebrate the honourees through a slate of events May 10-11, including the A100 Honouree Welcome on May 10 exclusively for past and present A100 honourees, and the Gold Gala on May 11, the premier and most-viewed Asian Pacific celebration in North America.