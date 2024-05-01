  • Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Bhansali reveals he wanted Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in ‘Heeramandi’

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has long been celebrated for his opulent storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and unparalleled attention to detail. With a portfolio that boasts timeless classics like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Padmaavat, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bhansali has carved a niche for himself in Indian cinema.

His latest venture, Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazaar, promises to be a departure from his usual repertoire, delving into the intriguing world of a brothel through an eight-episode series for Netflix. Yet, what many may not know is that the initial vision for Heeramandi was quite different, with Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in mind.

In a surprising revelation, Bhansali recently disclosed that when he first thought of making Heeramandi, it was envisioned as a film rather than a series.

During that phase, the esteemed filmmaker wanted to cast Rekhaji, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Imran Abbas, Mahira Khan, and Fawad Khan,

When quizzed about the casting process during a conversation, Bhansali said, “I had multiple castings in my mind, the idea has been there for 18 years. I thought about Rekhaji and then Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. It was a film back then. I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point in time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast.”

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

