AI imagines these Hollywood stars as ‘Devdas’ cast

By: Mohnish Singh

Devdas, a classic tale of love, loss, and redemption, has captivated audiences for generations with its poignant narrative and timeless characters. While the story has been adapted numerous times on the silver screen, envisioning a new rendition with a fresh cast can breathe new life into this beloved saga.

With advancements in artificial intelligence, the concept of AI-generated casting is becoming increasingly intriguing. Imagine a scenario where AI algorithms analyse the essence of characters and suggest actors who may bring them to life in a compelling manner. Let’s take a journey through the lens of AI casting as an artist reimagines the iconic roles of Devdas Mukherjee, Paro, and Chandramukhi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, with Hollywood luminaries Ryan Gosling, Kate Winslet, and Natalie Portman respectively.

Devdas Mukherjee: Ryan Gosling

In the role of Devdas, which was originally played by Shah Rukh Khan, AI envisions Ryan Gosling, renowned for his ability to portray complex characters with depth and nuance. Gosling’s mesmerizing performances in films like Drive, La La Land, and Blade Runner 2049 showcase his range as an actor, making him an ideal candidate to embody the tormented soul of Devdas. Devdas, a character consumed by love and despair, requires an actor who can convey a sense of internal turmoil while maintaining an air of aristocratic charm. Gosling’s brooding intensity and magnetic screen presence make him a compelling choice for this iconic role.

Parvati “Paro” Chaudhary: Kate Winslet

Opposite Gosling’s Devdas, AI envisions Kate Winslet as Paro, the childhood sweetheart whose love for Devdas remains unwavering despite the passage of time and the complexities of their circumstances. Winslet’s illustrious career, marked by unforgettable performances in films like Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Reader, has established her as one of the finest actors of her generation. Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film, is a character defined by her strength, resilience, and unwavering devotion to Devdas. Winslet’s ability to convey raw emotion and vulnerability on screen makes her an ideal choice to breathe life into Paro’s character.

Chandramukhi: Natalie Portman

Completing the trio, AI envisions Natalie Portman as Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit) the enigmatic courtesan whose compassion and unconditional love offer solace to Devdas in his darkest hours. Portman’s versatility as an actor, showcased in films like Black Swan, Jackie, and V for Vendetta, makes her a compelling choice for the role of Chandramukhi. Chandramukhi is a character shrouded in mystery, her past veiled in secrecy yet her heart overflowing with empathy and kindness. Portman’s ability to inhabit complex characters with grace and depth aligns perfectly with Chandramukhi’s multifaceted persona.

Chunnilal: Mark Ruffalo

In the role of Chunnilal, played by Jackie Shroff, the affable and street-smart companion who provides comic relief amidst the tragedy, AI imagines Mark Ruffalo, a versatile actor known for his ability to inhabit a wide range of characters. With memorable performances in films such as Spotlight and The Avengers, Ruffalo can bring warmth and charm to Chunnilal, infusing the character with a sense of levity and humanity.

Sumitra Chakraborty: Jennifer Coolidge

Rounding out the ensemble cast, AI imagines Jennifer Coolidge in the role of Sumitra Chakraborty (Kirron Kher), Paro’s doting mother. Known for her comedic talents in films such as Legally Blonde and American Pie, Coolidge can bring a unique blend of wit and warmth to Sumitra, infusing the character with a maternal instinct tempered by worldly wisdom.