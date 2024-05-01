  • Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Daniel Radcliffe expresses sadness over JK Rowling’s stance on transgender rights

Rowling’s anti-trans stance has garnered attention in recent years, with her social media posts often sparking controversy.

Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has responded to JK Rowling‘s ongoing criticism of the transgender community, expressing deep sadness over her remarks.

In response to a British investigation on puberty-blocking interventions for transgender people, Rowling reiterated her opposition to trans healthcare, criticising celebrities who have supported the movement.

Radcliffe, who portrayed the beloved wizard in the Harry Potter films, voiced his disappointment with Rowling’s comments in an interview, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on their past interactions and the world Rowling created, Radcliffe emphasised the empathy he once saw in her work.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately,” Radcliffe said. “I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.”

In 2020, Radcliffe had previously issued a statement supporting the trans community through the Trevor Project, acknowledging the pain Rowling’s comments may have caused fans, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He emphasised the importance of separating her views from the values upheld by the Potter franchise’s community.

The actor reiterated his stance, emphasising that while Rowling played a significant role in his life and career, individuals should not feel obligated to align with her beliefs indefinitely.

He underscored the importance of standing up for what one truly believes in, even if it means diverging from the views of influential figures.

Representatives for Rowling have not yet responded to requests for comment on Radcliffe’s remarks.

Radcliffe’s response highlights the ongoing debate surrounding Rowling’s comments and their impact on the Harry Potter fan community.

