JK Rowling says she won’t ‘forgive’ Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

The author blasted the stars in the wake of a landmark review into gender treatment in the UK.

J. K. Rowling (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned author JK Rowling, who has made several anti-trans statements in recent years, has said that Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson can “save their apologies” as their relationships continue to go downhill over their positions on trans rights.

The author blasted the stars in the wake of a landmark review into gender treatment in the UK, which examines gender services for young people in the UK, in particular the use of puberty blockers.

On Wednesday, Rowling took to X and shared a lengthy commentary on the report. She called paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass’ report ‘the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that’s ever been conducted’.

Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that’s ever been conducted. Mere hours after it was released to the press and public, committed ideologues are doubling down. 1/6 https://t.co/J4fA4JYgkC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

She also said that she was “bloody angry” and called out everyone from doctors to “celebrity mouthpieces” who were “complicit” in “irreversibly” harming children who transition.

One fan responded, saying that they were waiting for franchise stars such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to apologize for their support of transgender rights. JK revealed what she thought about that.

The fan wrote that Daniel and Emma would be “safe in the knowledge that [JK] will forgive them.” However, she did not agree.

“Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces,” the author responded.

If you were unaware, in 2020 both Daniel and Emma voiced support for the trans community following controversial social media posts from Rowling.

In June 2020, Rowling appeared to make light of efforts to be inclusive to the trans community as she shared a link to an article titled: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

Alongside the link, Rowling commented, “’People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

As Rowling faced massive backlash, Harry Potter stars Radcliffe and Watson both showed their support for the trans community.

Radcliffe apologized for ‘the pain’ Rowling’s comments had caused and wrote an essay for LGBTQ+ organization The Trevor Project.

Meanwhile, Watson told her trans followers that she and ‘so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are’.