Nimrat Kaur: The fact that we wake up alive with fresh air in our lungs is something to feel grateful for

Nimrat Kaur (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has unfailingly taught us is that we should not take anything for granted. The Homeland actress Nimrat Kaur feels the same. She says that living amid the ongoing pandemic has taught her to feel grateful for every little thing that she has in life.

‘During the first lockdown, I was at home all by myself but this time I actually was not completely by myself. So, I had a little relief in that sense. I was at a place where I did have some company and I could walk around in some fresh air from time to time. But it’s been such a challenging time,” she shared.

Recalling the horrors of the second wave of the pandemic, the actress said, “My heart goes out to people who have lost their loved ones and those who suffered so much. In May, when we had just closed the shoot, fled the scene and went back to our homes, those times were so difficult. Every day one would hear of someone passing away, losing their battle to the disease. It has been such a trying time.”

“I have never felt more grateful for my loved ones, family, friends, relatives, people at my work. I am full of gratitude for every little blessing and will never take anything for granted. Just the fact that we wake up alive with fresh air in our lungs, that’s something to feel grateful for,” Kaur added.

The actress next will be seen in Maddock Films’ Dasvi, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The film features her in the role of a politician. Talking about the same, she said, “I play very unlikely and interesting kind of politician. It was unfamiliar territory for me. I play somebody who belongs to a rural set-up in north India. It is like a straight out of real-life character and her journey.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

