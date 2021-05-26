Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886

Entertainment

Nidhhi Agerwal talks about her initiative Distribute Love
Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nidhhi Agerwal tried everything within her means to help people in need during the first outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India in 2020. But this time around, the actress wanted to pull out all the stops to lend her helping hand to as many affected people as possible.

Apart from amplifying calls for beds on her social media accounts, Agerwal is setting up a website where people in dire need of help can register their requests and her team will reach out to them as soon as possible.

“The second wave is more serious than the first wave, and it hit me only when so many of my close family members tested positive in the last couple of months. I was the only one in my family who didn’t contract the virus, and it was very hard for me, especially since I couldn’t be in the same room as them and care for them. The difficult part was when I was coordinating for beds, oxygen, and medicines. There were so many posts on social media, but to call and check in trying times like that was very difficult. That’s when it struck me how the situation would be for others, who are struggling to even meet their basic needs,” she says.

She goes on to add, “There’s no point of me being famous and having a voice if I can’t use that voice to help others. I feel it’s my responsibility, as an actress and as an individual, to do whatever I can in a crisis like this. So, I decided to come up with a website, Distribute Love, where people can register their needs, and our team will reach out to them immediately.”

Apart from having two teams in Chennai and Hyderabad each, the actress has also tied up with a few charitable organisations for the same. “I chose Chennai and Hyderabad because I do a lot of work in Tamil and Telugu films and I know quite a lot of people here. These teams comprise young social workers and digital guys who have connections across the country. Plus, these organisations have been lending a helping hand for years and are very good at what they do. This way, it becomes easier for us to extend help to people across the country,” she adds.

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal has three projects in the pipeline. These include Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Telugu and two untitled films in Tamil and Telugu each.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Netflix to release Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka in September?
FILM
“I have waited for years to get a role with substance,” says Mallika Sherawat
FILM
Team Brahmastra plans a never-heard-before promotional campaign for the film
FILM
Mrunal Thakur wants to do a “passionately romantic” film with Shah Rukh Khan
NEWS
Tanuj Virwani excited about his upcoming streaming show Cartel
FILM
Raj Kapoor: A to Z of Bollywood’s great showman
E-GUIDE
Untold story of The Beatles and their close cultural connection to India
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on working with Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3:…
E-GUIDE
Magical movie moments of a late music maestro
E-GUIDE
The making of a dynamic actress
MUSIC
My Playlist – Anita
FILM
RRR: Digital and satellite partners of the film announced
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings