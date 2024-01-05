Website Logo
Nicola Thorp welcomes first child with fiancé Nikesh Patel

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former Coronation Street actress and This Morning star Nicola Thorp announced that she has given birth to her first child.

The actress, 34, took to her Instagram handle to announce that she and her fiancé Nikesh Patel had welcomed a baby daughter. Nikesh is a British actor best known for his role in the successful Channel 4 series Indian Summers (2015).

Nicola also used the opportunity to shed light on the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Sharing her news with a heartwarming statement, she wrote, “We are delighted to say that we recently welcomed our beautiful baby daughter into the world. Everything they say about birth being a rollercoaster of emotions is true. We’re shattered and smitten and everything in between.”

The actress continued, “Social media is a difficult place right now. If your timeline is anything like ours, it’s filled with images of babies and children dying in conflict or living in fear and unimaginable danger. It doesn’t feel right to share our news on her without also acknowledging how fortunate we are that our baby is safe.”

She ended the post by writing, “If like us you feel helpless, please consider donating to the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency, who are responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and supporting pregnant women, new mums, and their babies. Every child deserves to be born into safety.”

Nicola announced her pregnancy in September 2023 with a series of sweet photos showing off her baby bump.

The couple is yet to reveal the name of their newborn daughter.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

